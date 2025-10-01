Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

