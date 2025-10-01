PFG Investments LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 24,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 93,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

