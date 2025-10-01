PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,030,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,839,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.17 and its 200 day moving average is $422.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.