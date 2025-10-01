Lowery Thomas LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after buying an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after buying an additional 233,536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

