Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 323 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.27.

NYSE:GS opened at $796.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

