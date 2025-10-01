Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average of $168.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

