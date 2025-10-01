Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 125,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

