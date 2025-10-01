Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IJH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

