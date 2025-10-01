Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DE stock opened at $456.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

