O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

