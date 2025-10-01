Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

