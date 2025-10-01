Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

PG stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

