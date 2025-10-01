Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 43,125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $50,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 116,350.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3%

ADP opened at $293.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.