Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%
IJR opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
