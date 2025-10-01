Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Decreased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.52. The company has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

