Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BND stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

