Lbp Am Sa Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0%

S&P Global stock opened at $486.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.44 and a 200 day moving average of $515.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

