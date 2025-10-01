Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 1,925 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

