Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day moving average of $296.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

