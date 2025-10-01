Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 5,118 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $68,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $733.15 and a 200-day moving average of $765.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a market cap of $722.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

