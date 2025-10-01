Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.