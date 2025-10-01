Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

