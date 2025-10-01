Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.