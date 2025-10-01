Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 595 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $422.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.94 and a 200-day moving average of $405.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

