Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

