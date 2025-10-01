Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 116,350.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $293.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

