Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $454,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109,460.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

