Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 1,290,414 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290,414 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.35% of Boston Scientific worth $552,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after acquiring an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,214 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,957. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.