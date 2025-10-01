HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

