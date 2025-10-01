Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,066 shares of company stock valued at $55,809,043. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of -412.08, a P/E/G ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.79.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

