Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $60,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,314 shares of company stock worth $33,602,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $801.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

