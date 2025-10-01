Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

