Alley Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.