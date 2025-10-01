Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.99 and a 200-day moving average of $690.46.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $4,056,031. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

