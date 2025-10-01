Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.5% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PM opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.58. The company has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

