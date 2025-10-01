Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.92. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

