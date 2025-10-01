Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,042 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

