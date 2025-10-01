Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,314 shares of company stock worth $33,602,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

