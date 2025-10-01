SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $9.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

