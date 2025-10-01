Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

