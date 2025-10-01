iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Rogco LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Rogco LP lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.1%

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

