Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.