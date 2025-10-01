Columbia Asset Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.82 and its 200 day moving average is $234.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

