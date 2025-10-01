Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,189.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,348 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

