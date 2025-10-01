Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.