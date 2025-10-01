CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CocaCola by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

