573 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $477.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $485.34. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

