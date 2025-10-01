Rogco LP Sells 1,397 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rogco LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $405.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.39 and a 200 day moving average of $375.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

