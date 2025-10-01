Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TABR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 18,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,067.19.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0%

COST stock opened at $925.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.40. The firm has a market cap of $410.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.