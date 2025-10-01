Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $101,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 187.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 56.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $4,056,031 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $682.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $706.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

